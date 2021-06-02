Carolina Beach looks to add new revenue source through municipal service district

CAROLINA BEAC, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach’s boardwalk and marina areas are the town’s biggest draw for visitors and locals. But, providing security with additional police officers and maintaining things like lighting, bathrooms, and signage all cost money.
That’s why the town is looking to add a new revenue stream in the form of a new tax - but it won’t be everyone tasked with paying. Instead, the town is considering the addition of a municipal service district. How it works is anyone with property located within the boundaries of the proposed MSD would be subject to an additional property tax of five cents for every one hundred dollars of property value.
“For example, for every $100,000 of assessed value that taxpayer would pay $50.00. The proposed tax rate is expected to generate approximately $70,000 in revenue for the district,” according to the town’s website.
The area included in the proposed MSD starts at Saint Joseph Street and Lake Park Boulevard and ends at Hamlet Avenue and Lake Park Avenue to the south. Anything East or seaward of Lake Park Boulevard in between those two crossroads would, for the most part, be included. Levying additional taxes to specific parts of a municipality is allowed by state law, but the town does have prove the need for it.
“The Town Council must determine that the proposed MSD area, to a demonstrably greater extent than the rest of the Town, is in need of one or more services, facilities, or functions listed in NCGS 160A-536,” according to the town’s MSD Report.
The town has put out several reasons they believe the MSD is needed including:
- Safety and Security
- Increased Police Presence: The area draws significant-sized crowds, especially during the tourist season and during special events. An increased police presence is required in this area more than anywhere in town and this will help ensure a family-friendly atmosphere.
- Security Lighting: Business owners have said there is a need for additional lighting in certain areas.
- Security Cameras: Additional cameras would be added to provide additional monitoring during events and to keep a record of any incidents.
- Appearance
- Lighting: The desire of café style lights is often mentioned by business owners and visitors. They can bring a more intimate but festive atmosphere.
- Landscaping: The Town currently provides landscaping in this area above and beyond other areas in town.
- Cleaning and Maintenance: The Town provides cleaning and maintenance (including additional staffing, increased waste management services, power washing of sidewalks, daily cleaning, etc.) above and beyond other areas of town.
- Signage: Numerous businesses and areas of interest are located in and near the Boardwalk/ Marina area and wayfinding signage can help visitors find their desired destination. Digital messaging can also update visitors to the area of upcoming special events, weather warnings, and other items of interest. They can also provide business owners additional advertising opportunities.
- Capital Projects
- Public Facilities: The large number of visitors to the area requires public facilities. The current ones are used far more than others in town. They are also outdated and in need to be replaced soon. New facilities could alleviate the demand on businesses in the area for their facilities that are typically reserved for customers. Starting a capital fund could help offset the costs of future construction.
- Ticket/Information Booth: Charter boat owners have expressed the need for an information booth and a place to reserve fishing, sightseeing, and pleasure cruise trips.
- Infrastructure: The large number of visitors to the area put additional strains on the public infrastructure above and beyond other areas of town.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.