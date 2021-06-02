Car chase in Brunswick County ends in wreck

Car chase in Brunswick County ends in wreck
Officials say the chase resulted in the suspect crashing his vehicle. (Source: Storyblocks)
By WECT Staff | June 2, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 7:28 PM

BRUNSWICK, N.C. (WECT) - A brief car chase on Clemmons Road in Brunswick County Wednesday afternoon ended in a wreck.

The Brunswick County Public Information Officer confirmed that officers recognized the vehicle of a man wanted on felony warrants, and a chase ensued.

Reports indicate the car chase happened around 6 p.m. and officials say it resulted in the suspect crashing his vehicle. No injuries were sustained in the wreck.

The suspect, Jamie Holden, was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.