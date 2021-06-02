Activists host gathering to honor Andrew Brown Jr.’s birthday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A small group of activists gathered at the 1898 Memorial Park this morning to remember Andrew Brown on what would have been his 42nd birthday.
Brown was shot and killed by deputies in Elizabeth City earlier this year.
In his memory, Black Voters Matter affiliates in 42 counties across the country including New Hanover County will hand out 365 bottles of water to people in low-income neighborhoods. The 365 bottles represent each day in a year of Brown’s life.
Activists hope continuing the conversation about Brown’s death will lead to change, especially when those conversations lead people to vote.
“Don’t just vote for candidates that want Black votes, make sure you vote for candidates that want Black issues and are willing to change the system because the system has to change,” said Sonya Patrick with Black Lives Matter Wilmington. “Who creates the system? Those legislators we put in office. We encourage you to contact your legislators to pass the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act and also pass bills that will make law enforcement accountable.”
Activists also took a moment to remember the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre, comparing it to the insurrection in 1898 that happened here in Wilmington. In both cases, hundreds of Black residents were killed and no one was held accountable; they feel that’s still a problem today.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.