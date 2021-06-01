WPD investigating shooting at the Triangle Lounge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Triangle Lounge on Monday night.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10. p.m. Upon arrival, they located the victim, Jordan Brown, 34, with a gunshot wound. Mr. Brown was transported to NHRMC and is listed in serious condition.
The investigation is currently ongoing, and there is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.
