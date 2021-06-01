Wilmington city leaders approve first reading of proposed FY 2021-22 budget

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first reading of the FY 2021-22 budget was approved unanimously at a meeting of Wilmington City Council leaders Tuesday night.
In its current form, the new budget proposal includes a lower property tax rate. It also includes speeding up transportation projects, funding for the next phase of the Rail Realignment project, and investing in street rehabilitation programs and affordable housing efforts.
Included in the ordinance O1.a. that makes appropriations to the General Fund is a merit plan of 3% salary and benefits to enhance the City’s compensation plan and a 25% increase in stipend allocation to the Mayor and Council members.
SECTION XII: That City Council authorizes the appropriation of a 25% increase to the stipend allocations dedicated to the Mayor ($15,228 to $19,035) and Council Members ($11,592 to $14,490) upon the adoption of the FY22 budget.
The second reading and final vote will be held on June 15.
