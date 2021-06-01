TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Market Street in Wilmington shut down due to crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street in Wilmington is closed as emergency personnel respond to a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said an adult and two kids were riding an electric bike when they were struck by the vehicle just before 3:50 p.m.
No other details about the crash are known, including the conditions of the bike riders.
All lanes of Market Street at 21st Street have been shut down due to the collision, according to a tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes until the scene can be cleared.
