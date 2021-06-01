Porters Neck Country Club holds McConnell Golf ‘Folds of Honor’ event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Donors in the Porters Neck community pitched in money for country club employees to play golf all day for Folds of Honor.
Folds of Honor is a non-profit organization that gives educational scholarships to families with fallen or disabled military service members.
“We donated in our family because my mom passed away and she served in the Air Force,” said donor Matthew Beatty.
But that donation comes with a catch — 100 holes of golf.
“Our golf staff, our head pro and our assistants are playing from sunup to sundown,” said Jason Seehafer, who is the general manager of the Porters Neck County Club. “Their goal is to play 100 holes each and our members have donated a certain amount for each hole of play.”
But for those on the golf course, it’s about much more than just playing a game.
“Doing it for the service men and the people who lost their life is important to me — just getting those families and people scholarships, and getting the education that they have a right to,” said golfer, Tyler Cajigas.
The Porters Neck community has raised over $18,000 so far for Folds of Honor, and the goal is to reach $30,000.
Beatty lost his mother when he was a one-year-old, so he knows how much the money can help those succeed despite their challenges.
“I wish things were like this when I was a kid and coming up through the scholarships and in school,” said Beatty. “We felt that giving back to kids who have lost loved ones was important to us.”
The golf course in Porters Neck is owned by McConnell Golf. Over the next month, all 15 McConnell Golf locations will participate in the event.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.