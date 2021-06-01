NourishNC breaks ground on new 12,000 square foot facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NourishNC, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting childhood hunger, began construction on a new 12,000 square foot facility on Tuesday.
The custom-designed facility will be located at 3606 Market Street in Wilmington.
The facility is being built to provide food to more children as efficiently as possible. Compared to its current facility, there will be triple the fresh and frozen food storage and double the perishable storage. In addition, the new facility will contain a “shopping area” where children and their families can choose the foods that are best for them.
According to the press release, the lease on their current facility is up soon. They also said the current location is too small, lacking food storage space.
“Owning a ‘forever home’ is a part of NourishNC’s promise to guarantee that every hungry child in our community has access to nutritious food now and in perpetuity!” NourishNC Executive Director, Steve McCrossan, said. “Our new home is centrally located for the children we serve, their families, and our army of volunteers. We can’t wait to share this tremendous asset with the community we love!”
NourishNC also announced the start of a fundraiser to meet its goal of raising $1.9 million to build the facility. Approximately $1.4 million has been raised to date.
The community can donate to this project and learn more at https://nourishnc.org/buildingthefuture/
