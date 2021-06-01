NHC Resiliency Task Force, Harrelson Center launch Orange Mailbox Project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Harrelson Center and New Hanover Resiliency Task Force want to inspire local youth to connect through a summer letter writing program delivered via orange mailboxes located at places hosting summer youth programs.
The color orange was chosen because it symbolizes joy, harmony, freedom, confidence, and enthusiasm, characteristics every child should experience.
The Orange Mailbox Project is in initiative intended to inspire local youth to explore diverse connections and maybe form friendships, while expressing their personal resilience through creative writing.
“We are eager to help our local youth make connections that might not otherwise be made with our Orange Mailbox Project,” said Harrelson Center’s Community Outreach Coordinator Christy Aley.
The mailbox program is a three-month project; different templates and prompts will be provided for middle and high school grades and letters will be exchanged once a month.
Program leaders will help guide youths to share thoughts and ideas.
The completed postcards will be delivered in a way that will encourage diverse connections and there will be opportunities for youth to meet in person or by Zoom at the end of the project if participants are inclined.
The Orange Mailboxes will be located at the following locations:
- The Harrelson Center
- St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian
- St. Andrews AME
- Warner Temple AME
- Wrightsville Beach Methodist Church
- Boys and Girls Brigade
- First Presbyterian Church
More locations are expected to be added weekly.
