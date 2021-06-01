New assistant district attorney sworn in

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A new prosecutor has joined the 15th Prosecutorial District.
Sarah Adams was sworn in Tuesday as an assistant district attorney for the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office by District Court Judge Quintin M. McGee.
According to the DA’s office, Adams previously served as a prosecutor for the Wake County District Attorney’s Office for approximately eight months.
Adams received a bachelor’s degree from UNCW and a law degree from Campbell Law School.
