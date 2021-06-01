Former middle school teacher arrested for marijuana possession appears in court

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Catherine Neely appeared in the Brunswick County court Tuesday morning after being arrested in early May and charged with manufacturing and trafficking marijuana.
According to the court schedule, she had waived her right to an attorney; however, the case was continued until Neely hires a lawyer.
A handful of people showed up at court this morning to support her.
Neely, a sixth-grade math and science teacher at Leland middle School, had been on an approved leave of absence from the district since January 19 and resigned after her arrest.
She had been with Brunswick County Schools since 1996.
Joshua Swaim, who lived with Neely, was also scheduled to appear in court today.
