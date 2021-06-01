N.C. man sentenced to more than a century in prison for child sex crimes

John Christian Marston (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | June 1, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 4:51 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bolivia man was sentenced to more than a century in prison after his conviction for child sex crimes Tuesday in Brunswick County.

According to District Attorney Jon David, John Christian Marston was found guilty by a Brunswick County jury on numerous charges including rape and sex offense.

Marston was sentenced to 105 to 147 years in prison.

Officials say he sexually abused a child starting at the age of 10, and that the abuse continued for several years.

Marston was arrested in July 2018.

