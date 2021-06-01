First Alert Forecast: scattered showers and storms approach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins today, Tuesday, June 1. Thankfully, for now, storm formation is unlikely across the Atlantic Basin.
It is always a great idea to be ready for the next tropical system that could move through the area. For full storm preparedness information tailored to the Cape Fear Region, be sure to visit wect.com/hurricane. Also, tune to WECT News at 5:30 p.m. for the First Alert Weather Team annual special “Staying Ahead of the Storm”.
Tonight’s temperatures will dip into the upper and middle 70s for your evening plans; a pretty comfortable evening! Storm chances ignite this evening as we head into your mid-week.
June 1 is also the start of meteorological summer. Coincidentally, June will open with rainier weather pattern as an offshore high pressure system and a continental low pressure system funnel moisture into the Cape Fear Region. Catch the drought-denting details in your warm and humid seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!
