Bitty & Beau’s announces new shops coming to three Texas cities
Bitty & Beau's in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | June 1, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 8:15 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s Coffee has announced three additional shops will be coming to Texas.

Customers in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas soon will be able to enjoy coffee from the Wilmington-based business.

The Wright family announced the newest locations in a Facebook video Tuesday morning:

Franchises already have been announced for Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Washington, D.C., Athens, Ga., Waco, Texas, Houston, Boston, Bethlehem, Pa., and Auburn, Ala.

The company currently has shops open in Wilmington, Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md.

The family-owned coffee company likes to describe Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop as a “human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop” since its locations employ people with intellectual and development disabilities.

