Statewide rallies to be held Tuesday demanding justice for Andrew Brown, including in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Repairers of the Breach, a nonprofit focused on social justice, announced that rallies will be held Tuesday in cities across the state of North Carolina to demand accountability for fatal shooting of unarmed black man by deputies.
Wilmington, along with Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh, Winston-Salem and Elizabeth City, where Brown was killed, are among the cities where rallies will take place.
Every rally will take place at 5 p.m., the same time protests have been held for over 40 nights since the killing of Brown. The location of the Wilmington rally has not been determined yet. The contact for the Wilmington rally is Rev. Kojo Nantambu, who can be reached by email at kojo.nantambu@ymail.com.
“North Carolina faith leaders and allies will hold rallies across the state on Tuesday to demand truth, transparency and accountability in the investigation of the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by sheriff’s deputies,” the nonprofit said in a press release.
Andrew Brown, a 42-year-old father of seven, was fatally shot in the back of the head by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21.
“Our demands in this killing include patterns-or-practices investigations by the U.S. Justice Department into the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and the office of District Attorney Andrew Womble,” the press release said. “DA Womble has said the shooting was justified and that he will not pursue charges.”
Repairers of the Breach plans to release more information on a mass march in Elizabeth City scheduled for June 12.
