NHC Director Ken Graham weighs in on 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season starts Tuesday and Experts at NOAA’s National Hurricane Center are preparing for what they expect to be another above-average year in the Atlantic Basin.
WECT’s Gabe Ross spoke to Director Ken Graham and discussed potential changes to the season’s start date, combating misinformation online and how to stress the importance of storms, given the record numbers in 2020.
Click the video to see the full interview.
