New Hanover County Veterans’ Council holds annual Memorial Day ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was an emotional ceremony today as hundreds gathered at the Wilmington National Cemetery to remember our fallen soldiers.
Veterans, young children and those who wanted to remember their loved ones came together in unison.
Teresa Mayo attended the ceremony today in honor of her brother, who passed away on a training mission in 1986.
“He left behind three young girls and I just want to remember him because he was my hero,” said Mayo.
Over 700 names were called today — names of those who died serving our country in the past year.
“We lose sight of the fact that the families are affected,” said veteran, Mike E. “It’s like waves in a pond, it just goes out and out. It’s remembrance of all the people who have died.”
Attendance at today’s ceremony was much higher than last year. With restrictions lifted, veterans were able to appreciate the respect for their service.
“It shows that people still have support for the US military. They still honor our fallen soldiers,” said Angelo Katris, who serves in the United States Air Force.
For those in attendance, it was a special reminder of what Memorial Day is all about.
“I’m thankful for all of the freedoms that we enjoy and the blessings of this country. We just can’t forget it,” said Mayo.
