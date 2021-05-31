Memorial Day ‘Murph’ workout honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One way people around the country pay respects to America’s fallen heroes is with a Hero Workout called ‘Murph’.
Dozens gathered at Crossfit Reignited on Memorial Day to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation by participating in the ‘Murph’ workout.
Some chalked up and strapped on weighted vests for the workout, which includes 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 air squats. It also begins and ends with a one-mile run.
Greg Carnazza is a captain in the United States Marine Corps and has done ‘Murph’ many times.
“We do these Hero WODs [Workout Of The Day] or tribute WODs to make sure that we can honor those that have not come back,” Carnazza said.
Gyms, active-duty military members, veterans and countless others do “Murph” every year over the holiday weekend to honor and remember the lives lost.
The workout is named after Lt. Michael Murphy, a Navy SEAL who lost his life in 2005 in Afghanistan.
“Their position was compromised and he sacrificed himself to give a radio signal to the Americans that they were in trouble, they needed support,” Carnazza said about Lt. Murphy’s sacrifice. “When he was making the radio call I should say, enemy fire came upon him and unfortunately he didn’t survive. However, even though he was being shot at while he was calling in the helicopter, he still said thank you on the radio before putting it back down.”
The workout is one that Lt. Murphy would do all the time.
“It’s in memory of him, so Lt. Michael Murphy this is his workout — he would do it all the time,” Carnazza said about the meaning behind the workout.
The weighted vest also has a deeper meaning and is not used just to make the workout more challenging — it represents the protective vests worn while deployed.
“When you’re deployed you have to wear this at all times, when you’re in Iraq and Afghanistan so when you workout outside, if you’re outside you must wear this, so he just did the entire workout in this,” Carnazza added.
Paul Kim is an active-duty United States Marine Corps officer and says the workout is more than just 45 minutes of hard work.
“The entire time I was working out I know some of the other — the brothers in here that are working out with me that have served for the country — we’re just remembering the entire time that this workout is for, and in remembrance of, those ultimate warriors,” Kim said.
They say even when it gets painful or you start to feel out of breath, you keep pushing on for those who no longer have the same chance.
Carnazza and Kim both said that it also meant so much to see such a huge community turnout for the workout and to feel support from fellow Crossfit Reignited members.
“Not everyone has to serve in the military to show their service and show their support for this country — it’s not for everyone,” Carnazza said. “But the fact that they’re here, they’re trying to better themselves, they’re trying to stay physically fit by just making sure they’re taking care of their body, but also they’re going through the painful workout of Memorial Day ‘Murph’. It’s a great feeling to know that this many people want to come out and support, you know, everything the Armed Forces does.”
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.