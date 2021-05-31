Memorial Day ceremonies take place across Southeastern NC

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - For Memorial Day, multiple ceremonies are happening in New Hanover and Brunswick County to honor fallen service members.
In St. James, The Richard H. Stewart American Legion Post is holding its annual Memorial Day observance today. The ceremony will pay tribute to four St. James Gold Star families whose children died while serving in The United States Armed Forces.
That ceremony is being held at 11 a.m. at the St. James Community Center.
In Wilmington, the New Hanover Garden Club’s Blue Star Program is holding a “Tribute to our Heroes” event to remember fallen service members at the Wilmington National Cemetery.
On March 13, the New Hanover Garden Club erected the first Blue Star Memorial Marker in New Hanover County at the Wilmington National Cemetery to honor and in remembrance of all veterans who have served in the US Armed Forces. For Memorial Day, the club is formally dedicating the marker to service members during the ceremony.
