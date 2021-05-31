Man charged with attempted murder for shooting early Sunday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning at 1565 Sandlapper Way in Wilmington.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call just before 2 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man laying in the grass with 5-6 gunshot wounds.
Reports from witnesses and further investigation led to the arrest of Jonathan Keshawn White. He has since been charged with attempted murder.
Detectives believe other suspects are involved.
If you have any information on the shooting or to the identity of the additional suspects please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or at https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/
Reports indicate the victim is in stable condition at the time of writing.
