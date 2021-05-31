First Alert Forecast: warmth and rain chances to rebuild after Memorial Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As expected, a cold front delivered a stark change in replacing hot sunshine Friday with cool clouds Sunday. On this Memorial Day, the Cape Fear Region will have pleasant sun intervals but remain “on the cooler side of the fence” with afternoon high temperatures in the 70s to around 80.
Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature a warming trend with humidity and rain chances in concert. Catch details your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App. And have a safe and reflective Memorial Day!
