First Alert Forecast: warmer temps and rain odds on deck for your shorter workweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for your Memorial Day evening features sun and clouds with light breezes, your PM plans (whether grilling, or by the pool) will feature temperatures in the middle and lower 70s before dipping toward the overnight low in the upper 50s.
Tomorrow we are looking at highs back in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies--another beautiful one (but cooler) like today. A stray sprinkle is possible tomorrow as rain chances become more dominant mid-week.
Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature a warming trend with humidity and rain chances in concert. Catch details your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App. And have a safe and reflective Memorial Day!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.