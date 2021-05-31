Blue Star Memorial Marker Unveiled at Wilmington National Cemetery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Garden Club unveiled a Blue Star Memorial Marker at the Wilmington National Cemetery on Memorial Day.
The Memorial Marker was dedicated to those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
In attendance were local veterans, American Legion Post 10 Honor Guard, New Hanover Garden Club members, and Blue Star Memorial Project members.
Proceeds from the Garden Clubs’ Art & The Bloom event were used to place this Memorial Marker.
The Blue Star Memorial Project began in 1944 as a tribute to veterans of World War II. The blue star was an icon at the time, seen on flags and banners of families that had children serving in the military.
