Blue Star Memorial Marker Unveiled at Wilmington National Cemetery

Blue Star Memorial Marker Unveiled at Wilmington National Cemetery
Blue Star Memorial Marker at Wilmington National Cemetery (Source: Mara McJilton)
By Mara McJilton | May 31, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 5:03 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Garden Club unveiled a Blue Star Memorial Marker at the Wilmington National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

The Memorial Marker was dedicated to those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Post 10 Honor Guard at the Blue Star Memorial Marker ceremony.
Post 10 Honor Guard at the Blue Star Memorial Marker ceremony. (Source: Mara McJilton)

In attendance were local veterans, American Legion Post 10 Honor Guard, New Hanover Garden Club members, and Blue Star Memorial Project members.

“Wilmington honors and remembers the veterans, it’s important, and it makes me feel honored to be a part of the community. And this marker symbolizes their respect and remembrance of our veterans.”
Dianne Jinwright, Post 10 Honor Guard

Proceeds from the Garden Clubs’ Art & The Bloom event were used to place this Memorial Marker.

The Blue Star Memorial Project began in 1944 as a tribute to veterans of World War II. The blue star was an icon at the time, seen on flags and banners of families that had children serving in the military.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.