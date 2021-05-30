Veterans speak on significance of Battleship North Carolina’s Raise the Flag Event over Memorial Day weekend

“It is the holiday that commemorates all those who gave their lives in service to our country and there’s no better example of that than the Battleship North Carolina,” said Ron Henderson, head of tour guide training at the Battleship North Carolina. “She served throughout the Pacific — all the major battles. She did suffer ten fatalities, so there was a price paid and today she stands as the World War II memorial for the state of North Carolina — over 10,000 North Carolinians perished in World War II.”