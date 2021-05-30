UNCW baseball falls in CAA championship game

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW baseball team lost to Northeastern 11-10 in the CAA championship game Sunday afternoon at Brooks Field.
Northeastern freshman Max Viera launched a walk-off home run in the 10th inning, giving the Huskies the CAA title, as well as an automatic NCAA tournament bid.
UNCW (32-22) took a 10-9 lead in the top of the eighth inning after a two-run single by Noah Bridges. Northeastern (36-10) tied the game 10-10 in the bottom of the ninth inning, following a home run by Ben Malgeri.
The Seahawks will have to wait until 12:00 p.m. tomorrow for the NCAA Selection Show to see if they will qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
