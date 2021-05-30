First Alert Forecast: temperatures considerably cooler, a leftover shower possible

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features below-average temperatures as a result of the recent cold-front passing through. High will rise into the middle and upper 60s by noon, only hitting the middle 70s as a high. A leftover shower or storm remains possible.
Memorial Day details include partly cloudy skies, slight odds for a shower or storm, light to fresh northeast breezes, early morning temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and afternoon highs mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, tap into a full ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App. Watch for rip currents and have a safe holiday weekend!
