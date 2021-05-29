VIDEO: Grammy-nominated artist Etana talks about her return to the stage on Carolina in the Morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Grammy-nominated artist Etana is in the Port City this weekend to perform in this year’s Spread Love Reggae Festival.
Etana released two albums during the pandemic and makes her return to the stage this week in Wilmington. She says she’s passionate about reggae music because of the way it brings people together from all cultures.
Etana is the first woman to top reggae charts with back-to-back #1 albums. She is also the first woman to be nominated for a Grammy in the reggae category in over two decades.
The festival starts today at 3:00 p.m. at Burnt Mill Creek. Etana takes the stage at 7:30 p.m., but other artists will play until then. You can still get tickets for the concerts here. Tickets are $27.50 per person.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.