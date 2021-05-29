First Alert Forecast: scattered storms and cooling temperatures through Memorial Day Weekend

Saturday and Sunday details: variable clouds, 30-40% odds for a shower or storm, high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid variable breezes Saturday, and cooler highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a north breeze Sunday. It’s worth noting that the risk for rip currents remains elevated and a marginal threat for severe weather exists Saturday, so keep an ear out for alerts on your WECT Weather app. Exercise caution along the beach as the risk for rip currents remains elevated.