First Alert Forecast: cold front brings scattered showers & storms overnight...cooler temperatures tomorrow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast accounts for a strong cold front that will slice across the Cape Fear Region this evening. Temperatures tonight will dip toward the overnight low in the middle 60s. A cooling temperature trend is a certainty; needed rain is not a certainty, but a possibility particularly through the overnight hours. With isolated thunderstorms possible, don’t be surprised if you are woken up by a rumble of thunder!
Your Sunday First Alert Forecast features much cooler temperatures with highs only hitting the middle 70s; a leftover shower or storm is possible throughout the day.
Memorial Day details: partly cloudy skies, 20% odds for a shower or storm, light to fresh northeast breezes, early morning temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and afternoon highs mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, tap into a full ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App. Watch for rip currents and have a safe holiday weekend!
