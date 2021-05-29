First Alert Forecast: cold front brings scattered showers & storms overnight...cooler temperatures tomorrow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast accounts for a strong cold front that will slice across the Cape Fear Region this evening. Temperatures tonight will dip toward the overnight low in the middle 60s. A cooling temperature trend is a certainty; needed rain is not a certainty, but a possibility particularly through the overnight hours. With isolated thunderstorms possible, don’t be surprised if you are woken up by a rumble of thunder!