Wilmington police investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle on Dawson Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the police department said the collision happened just before 3 p.m. on Dawson Street, between 13th and 15th streets.
The pedestrian was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The extent of their injuries is not known.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new details are available.
