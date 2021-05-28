Wilmington athletes to compete for spot in CrossFit Games

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Athletes from Wilmington hope to prove they are the fiercest CrossFit team in the country.
Stephanie Simmons, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Quinn Robinson and Brynn Carrick from Wilmington’s CrossFit Reignited are in Knoxville, Tennessee, where they will compete in the Mid-Atlantic Crossfit Challenge (MACC).
The team beat out around 400,000 athletes to make it to this semi-final tournament.
The three-day competition begins Fri., May 28 and features six events. One of the events involves pulling a 340 pound sandbag as a team after a round of intense cardio.
“Communication is key and that’s one of the things that is great but also challenging about working together as a team because you have to synchronize movements,” said Fitzpatrick. “You have to be on the same page. If one of us is a little bit off, it throws the whole thing off. so it’s challenging but also really exciting and rewarding going through it.”
“We’re just really excited to be here and we have a lot of support from our Crossfit Reignited family back in Wilmington and they’re at the gym cheering us on,” said Simmons. “We just hope to make them really proud.”
Out of 20 teams competing this weekend, the top five will move onto the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin later this summer.
“I think a lot of us are ex-collegiate athletes so we started CrossFit as something intense to keep up with those fitness regimens and then, we got kind of good at it,” Simmons said. “So, we joined together and said, hey, let’s make a run for this.”
