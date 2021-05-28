Tabor City man convicted of firing gun into neighbor’s home

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County jury convicted a Tabor City man of firing a gun into his neighbor’s house in 2018, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
A news release states that Edward Deron Riggins, 31, was found guilty on Friday of one count each of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Riggins was sentenced to 9.6 to 13.6 years in prison.
On Aug. 16, 2018, Riggins fired multiple gun shots into his neighbor’s home on Tillman Avenue after the victim returned from an evening with friends. The homeowner returned fire, striking Riggins who was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The victim and his wife were not hurt.
