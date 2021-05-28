N.C. murder suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Carolina man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation was arrested in Myrtle Beach.
According to information from the Moore County, N.C., Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Thursday to a report of a suspicious death at a home in Seagrove.
At 7:40 a.m. on May 27, investigators said 40-year-old Debbie Owens was found dead in her bedroom by another resident in the home, who was checking on the victim after not being seen since Monday night. The cause of death was ruled a homicide.
The investigation led to warrants being issued for Owens’ boyfriend, 52-year-old Jimmy Dale Sheffield, for first-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said Sheffield lived with Owens and had left the home in his vehicle shortly after the victim was last seen alive. Both failed to show up for work in Montgomery County, N.C. on Tuesday morning and had not been seen since, according to law enforcement.
Sheffield was taken into custody in Myrtle Beach shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. He is being held on a fugitive warrant pending extradition to N.C.
The investigation is ongoing.
