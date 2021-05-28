Missing Wilmington teen last seen Tuesday, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday.
Serenity Taylor was last seen leaving her home on foot, going in an unknown direction. Police say she was possible spotted at the Houston Moore housing complex.
Taylor is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds with long, black hair.
Police ask that If you see her, call 911 immediately. All other information should be directed to the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.
