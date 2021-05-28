Logistics company MegaCorp addresses major truck-driver shortage, and COVID-19′s role in it

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From groceries in your fridge, to your fridge itself, our economy depends on trucks to get goods from suppliers to distributors. Like any business, the pandemic did a number on the trucking industry and things like the recent gas shortage didn’t help it get back to normal.
We got an update on the state of the trucking industry from experts at MegaCorp, a Wilmington logistics company that helps put truck drivers and their companies in touch with the ones that need them.
MegaCorp says the labor shortages we are seeing across the country have also left fewer truck drivers and that shortage does affect you. It’s also partly to blame for increased delivery times as well as an increase in costs for consumer goods — from blenders to lumber.
Katie Braskett, director of marketing for MegaCorp, said we may not often think about trucks or truck drivers besides seeing them on the road but she emphasized their importance.
“Think about how everything ended up here in front of us...what we wear, what we eat, really what we see. I think it’s 95% of what we see all was on a truck at one point. Just remember, think to yourself, ‘I wonder what’s on there? Is that my dinner? Is that my home appliance?’ There’s something that you are going to use or eat is on that truck,” she said.
So what does that mean for you?
“What’s happened since June is that one in five truckloads that is tendered, which means ready to be picked up within the next 24 hours, does not get picked up in the next 24 hours,” Braskett said.
This can cause delays in delivery of products to your home, as well as to stores which, in turn, leads to increased demand and limited supply, driving up costs.
Braskett says that the market has started correcting itself a little bit in terms of increasing driver pay, but the demand for drivers is still high.
While many people thought that the global pandemic would curb the demand for products and therefore trucks, the opposite happened - and this driver shortage was already bad before COVID-19, she said.
