The huge yacht docked at Wrightsville Beach is available for charter...at a price

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - If you have driven over the bridge to Wrightsville Beach, or cruised down the Intracoastal over the last several days, you may have seen a boat that made you do a double take.
The luxury charter yacht Skyfall docked at the Wrightville Beach Marina is almost 200-hundred feet long.
According to the website, the going rate to charter this yacht for a week is $275,000 plus expenses, although it’s not available for U.S. residents to charter while in U.S. waters.
Among other things, it has a plunge pool and jacuzzi, wine cellar, and a full entertainment system and, if you’re wondering, yes, it’s named after a James Bond film.
