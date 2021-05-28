First Alert Forecast: tracking showers and cooling temperatures through Memorial Day Weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast accounts for a strong cold front that will slice across the Cape Fear Region over the holiday weekend. A cooling temperature trend is a certainty; needed rain is not a certainty, but a possibility.
Friday evening details: partly cloudy skies, 10% odds for a shower or storm, southwest winds of 10 to 20mph, and temperatures dropping from the 90s to the middle and low 70s.
Saturday and Sunday details: variable clouds, 30-40% odds for a shower or storm, high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid variable breezes Saturday, and cooler highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a north breeze Sunday. It’s worth noting that a marginal threat for severe weather exists Saturday, so keep an ear out for alerts on your WECT Weather app.
Memorial Day details: partly cloudy skies, 20% odds for a shower or storm, light to fresh northeast breezes, early morning temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and afternoon highs mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, tap into a full ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App. Watch for rip currents and have a safe holiday weekend!
