First Alert Forecast: cooling a certainty, rain a possibility for the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast accounts for a strong cold front that will slice across the Cape Fear Region over the holiday weekend. A cooling temperature trend is a certainty; needed rain is not a certainty, but a possibility.
Friday details: partly cloudy skies, 10% odds for a shower or storm, southwest winds of 10 to 20mph, and near-record high temperatures in the middle to locally upper 90s on the mainland and upper 80s and lower 90s for most beaches.
Saturday and Sunday details: variable clouds, 30-40% odds for a shower or storm, high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid variable breezes Saturday, and cooler highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a north breeze Sunday.
Memorial Day details: partly cloudy skies, 20% odds for a shower or storm, light to fresh northeast breezes, early morning temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and afternoon highs mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Watch for rip currents and have a safe holiday weekend!
