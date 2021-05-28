Echo Farms Pool won’t open on-time Saturday, county officials say

Echo Farms Pool (Source: New Hanover County Parks & Gardens)
By WECT Staff | May 28, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 4:50 PM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County officials say the Echo Farms Pool will not open this Memorial Day weekend, as originally planned.

“We’ve got the filter system that we’re working on so, unfortunately, we’re at the mercy of our contractor but we’re pushing as hard as we can” said Tara Duckworth, the director of New Hanover County Parks and Gardens. “We promise we’ll be ready as quickly as we possibly can.”

An opening date for the pool has not been set at this time.

The YMCA previously announced that the Echo Farms Pool, along with the two Wilmington city pools at Legion Stadium and Robert Strange Park, would open for visitors on Saturday.

