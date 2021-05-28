Developer looking to build large apartment complex along Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A developer is seeking to rezone a property along Carolina Beach Road in order to build an apartment complex.
Thompson Thrift Development Inc. is looking to have 6124 Carolina Beach Road rezoned from Regional Business to Residential Multi-Family Moderate Density. The parcel is located next to Saltwater Marine between Sanders Road and Beau Rivage Drive.
According to a proposed site plan for the Watermark at Wilmington, the apartment complex would consist of 15 two-story buildings and approximately 300 total units.
Thompson Thrift Development will hold a community meeting via Zoom on Monday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m. To register for the meeting, email rsvp@wardandsmith.com.
