CFPUA urges customers to conserve water during Memorial Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is asking customers to reduce water usage, particularly outdoor irrigation, during the Memorial Day Weekend.
Last week, CFPUA issued a voluntary water conservation advisory for its service area as the Cape Fear region continues to see moderate drought conditions. Precipitation in the Wilmington region since March 1 was 6.71 inches below average as of Thursday, May 27, according to the National Weather Service.
“The conservation advisory was issued to help ensure water remains available for all customers and for essential services such as fire protection. Depending on conditions, the advisory could be escalated to a mandatory water restriction advisory,” CFPUA stated in a news release.
To save water during irrigation, CFPUA recommends that customers irrigate only between midnight and 6 a.m. and on the following days, according to the street address:
- Mondays: No watering.
- Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays: Homes with odd-numbered addresses (e.g., 201 Main St.) may irrigate.
- Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays: Homes with even-numbered addresses (e.g., 202 Main St.) may irrigate.
