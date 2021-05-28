Burn ban applies to fireworks because of increased fire risk while region in moderate drought status

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Forest Service has extended the burn ban it issued earlier this week to prohibit fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices as of Friday, May 28.
Forest service and fire officials are urging people in any of the 26 counties under the burn ban to be cautious and avoid unnecessary fire risks. With nearly half the state in moderate drought status, sparks from fireworks are hazardous.
“Fireworks and holiday weekends are often enjoyed together, but using fireworks during a drought can be disastrous,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Forest Service personnel are already battling multiple wildfires, some new and others ongoing, in southeastern North Carolina. There is a little bit of rain in the forecast, and we’ll keep an eye on that, looking for significant improvement in those drought conditions. Until then, fireworks are not a risk we can take in those 26 counties currently under the burn ban, and we strongly urge anyone outside those counties to think twice about using fireworks this weekend.”
New Hanover, Brunswick, Bladen, Columbus, and Pender counties are included in the burn ban that is being enforced by the N.C. Forest Service, local fire departments and law enforcement agencies.
Anyone violating the burn ban faces a $100 fine plus $183 court costs. Any person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.
Click here for more information about the burn ban.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.