Brunswick County Schools’ summer meal program begins June 7

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Brunswick County school system said its summer meal program will begin on June 7 and run through Aug. 6.
All children are eligible to receive a free breakfast and lunch, and registration is not required.
The schedule is as follows:
- June 7 through Aug. 6
- Monday-Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Locations: North Brunswick High School (114 Scorpion Drive, Leland), South Brunswick Middle School (100 Cougar Drive, Boiling Spring Lakes/Southport), and West Brunswick High School (550 Whiteville Road, Shallotte)
Breakfast and lunch for Friday will be sent home during Thursday’s pickup time.
