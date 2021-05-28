Brunswick County Schools’ summer meal program begins June 7

By WECT Staff | May 28, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 11:00 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Brunswick County school system said its summer meal program will begin on June 7 and run through Aug. 6.

All children are eligible to receive a free breakfast and lunch, and registration is not required.

The schedule is as follows:

  • June 7 through Aug. 6
  • Monday-Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Locations: North Brunswick High School (114 Scorpion Drive, Leland), South Brunswick Middle School (100 Cougar Drive, Boiling Spring Lakes/Southport), and West Brunswick High School (550 Whiteville Road, Shallotte)

Breakfast and lunch for Friday will be sent home during Thursday’s pickup time.

