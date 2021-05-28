Brunswick Co. woman wins $2 million in Ultimate 7′s game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County woman has become the first person to win a $2 million prize in the new Ultimate 7′s game, N.C. Lottery officials announced Friday.
Jenine Coffield, who lives in the Ash community, purchased her winning $20 ticket from Calabash Food & Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash.
Coffield claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
She opted to take a $1.2 million instead of taking an annuity of $100,000 a year for 20 years.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, she received $849,006.
