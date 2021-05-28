Brunswick Co. woman wins $2 million in Ultimate 7′s game

Jenine Coffield, who lives in the Ash community, purchased her winning $20 ticket from Calabash Food & Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash. (Source: NC Lottery)
By WECT Staff | May 28, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 2:25 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County woman has become the first person to win a $2 million prize in the new Ultimate 7′s game, N.C. Lottery officials announced Friday.

Jenine Coffield, who lives in the Ash community, purchased her winning $20 ticket from Calabash Food & Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash.

Coffield claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

She opted to take a $1.2 million instead of taking an annuity of $100,000 a year for 20 years.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she received $849,006.

