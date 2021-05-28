After a long hiatus, Fourth Friday gallery nights return in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fourth Friday gallery nights make their return on Fri., May 28.
The events are held on the fourth Friday of each month and bring art lovers and visitors to galleries throughout downtown Wilmington. They have been on hold since Feb. 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have people chomping at the bit to get back out and resume the next normal,” said Rhonda Bellamy of the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County. “Fourth Friday is a celebration of art and culture and generally, we have about 15 to 20 galleries. We are starting off at ten galleries to resume the 2021 schedule and so people can come in and meet the artists and view wonderful exhibitions at about 10 galleries and art spaces in downtown Wilmington from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight.”
Bellamy said with the governor easing many COVID-19 restrictions, organizers felt it was time to bring back the monthly events. However, certain protocols remain in place. Masks are required for those who aren’t yet vaccinated and organizers ask that all Fourth Friday participants comply with the rules of each exhibit they visit.
The Fourth Friday events last through December.
