Wilmington man convicted of trafficking PCP from New York City

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A federal jury has convicted a Wilmington man of trafficking drugs, including PCP, from New York City, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Rashawn Aki Simon, 46, was found guilty on Wednesday of charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectible amount of phencyclidine (PCP), a quantity of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana; and possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of PCP; and aiding and abetting.
Prosecutors say Simon used his connections to a large-scale drug trafficking organization out of New York City to import various drugs into North Carolina. He reportedly had been doing this for several years.
In March 2019, Simon ordered several pounds of liquid PCP that the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office intercepted while enroute to Wilmington.
The DEA, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office organized a controlled delivery of the drugs to Simon which led to his arrest.
Officers and agents testified at Simon’s trial that it was the largest quantity of PCP that any of them have ever seen at one time. It’s estimated there was enough PCP for thousands of individual doses, prosecutors said.
Simon faces up to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7.
