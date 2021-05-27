Second annual By Kids, For Kids virtual art auction under way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Our Children’s Place of Coastal Horizons (OCP) is hosting its second annual By Kids, For Kids virtual art auction. The auction will be live until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 4.
Artwork submissions will be accepted through Wednesday, June 2. Submissions can be made by sending an image of the artwork to eredenbaugh@coastalhorizons.org.
To view the artwork and bid, click here.
OCP is a statewide program that helps children of incarcerated parents.
“Our Children’s Place strives to build resilience by surrounding these children with a community of caring professionals who recognize, support, and encourage them,” said Margaret Weller-Stargell, President and CEO of Coastal Horizons.
For more information, click here.
