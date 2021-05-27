Saniya Rivers named NC Player of the Year for third straight time

The 6-foot-1 senior guard led the Screaming Eagles to a 15-2 record and the state championship semifinals this past season. The two-time returning Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year averaged 36.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 5.1 assists per game. The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Player of the year, she is a three time All-State honoree and a McDonald’s All-American. Rivers was also selected to the WBCA High School Coaches’ All-America team and is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2021.