Police: Two pedestrians killed in Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Myrtle Beach involving pedestrians.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the southbound lanes of 67th Avenue North and Kings Highway are shut down as of 1:35 p.m. due to the collision.
Myrtle Beach Police MCpl. Tom Vest said two pedestrians sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
He added that the crash happened in the intersection between the two vehicles that ended with one of the vehicles striking the two pedestrians on the sidewalk.
The names of the victims was not immediately available.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.