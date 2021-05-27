KNOW HIM? Deputies seek suspect in catalytic converter theft

The incident happened at the Fairhaven Mobile Home Park near Leland on May 20. (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | May 27, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 11:15 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in the theft of a catalytic converter last week.

According to a Facebook post, the suspect was caught on surveillance video removing the device from a vehicle parked at a home in the Fairhaven Mobile Home Park near Leland around 5 p.m. on May 20.

The suspect is believed to have driven a red or burgundy, older body style Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Murray at 910-269-1932.

